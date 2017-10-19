City of Massillon Wants Input on ‘Rezzy’ Options

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Decision time for the “Rezzy”.

A slim majority of those attending a recent meeting on the Sippo Creek Reservoir Dam want the dam restored to to its former size.

But, the city of Massillon stresses that it must be done with concrete rather than the original stonework, per the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The city wants to hear from more in the community as well.

There are three options for the dam:

1. keeping the “Rezzy” much like it is now, as a creek.

2. a partial rebuild of the structure for a smaller reservoir.

3. restoring the dam with concrete.

Here’s a link to the city’s website for more information and an opportunity to vote in favor of one of the options.