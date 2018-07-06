City Proposes Pedestrian Span to Replace 3rd Street SE Bridge

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton is proposing that a bridge that needs updated along 3rd Street SE be replaced with a pedestrian-only bridge.

With other nearby streets like East Tusc and 4th Street providing a way to get across the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek, the city engineering department thought a bridge for walkers and bicyclists might better fit the area near Lee Park and the Steam Academy School at Hartford.

The city is accepting comments through July 27th.

Comments can be sent to Corey Jones by phone at (330) 438-6909.

Or you can email him at corey.jones@cantonohio.gov