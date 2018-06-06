City to Take Down Collapsing NE Canton Building

Building collapsing at the corner of Webster Ave. and 7th St. in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Building Department was expected to take down a collapsing, vacant 2-story building at the intersection of Webster and 7th Street NE on Wednesday.

A passerby noticed that a big section of the northeast corner of the brick building apparently came down during the night.

Residents of a house next door were evacuated as a precaution.

It’s a block off of Belden Avenue.

The building dates back to 1918 according to city records, serving as a business, with apartments upstairs.

The intersection was being blocked off.