Clashing Stories of Who Saved the Bunny

Last week, a video went viral depicting a man risking his life to save a wild rabbit from the California wild fires.

The man is seen wearing a red hoodie and some sort of gym shorts. Originally, the man declined to be interviewed for a news story. A couple days later, 19 year old Oscar Gonzales claimed to be the man in the video, but his story kept changing. Originally, he said he picked up the bunny, just to later set it down again. This baffled people, because wouldn’t the rabbit just be put in danger again? Then, Gonzales claimed there were two rabbits, and he was only able to save one, and it was white in color. Wild rabbits are not white…

Gonzales’s story later changed again, this time claiming there were three rabbits and he thought it was a rabbit family.

THEN! An animal hospital in the area reached out, said that they were caring for the wild rabbit in question, and that Gonzales was NOT the man who brought in the rabbit. Lo and behold, our white knight finally surfaced after all of this drama. Who do we have to thank? 21 year old Caleb Wadman. The animal hospital confirmed it was Wadman, and if you enhance the video that went viral, you can see Wadman’s face.

Phew!