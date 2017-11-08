Cleveland Woman Live Tweets Women Plotting to Catch Cheating Husbands

BJ Colangelo, a Cleveland local that is a horror movie filmmaker and journalist, was at the Cleveland airport when she heard the strangest conversation. Two women were talking about a tragic predicament that had brought them together! Both of them were trying to catch their husbands cheating.. with the other! As in, their husbands were sleeping together. The two women were flying to Chicago to surprise their husbands, who were apparently on a ‘business trip’ together.

There are two women next to me at the airport bar who are flying cross-country to ambush their husbands they think are sleeping together. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017