The internet has been buzzing with tales of the little raccoon that could. A raccoon scaled a 25 story building in Minnesota after getting scared at the ground floor, causing it to scale the building. The climb started on Tuesday, but came to a happy end yesterday!

The little critter reached the rooftop yesterday, and rescuers lured her into a cage using cat food. She has already been released back into the wild. Hopefully she won’t want to try her parkour skills again!