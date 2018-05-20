Clinic Recommendations for Longtime Smokers
By Jim Michaels
May 20, 2018 @ 7:48 PM
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health and Wellness Center in Green (Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic Akron General)

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – There are 300 new cases of lung cancer every year in Stark County.

That’s according to the lung doctors at the Akron General Cleveland Clinic Health and Wellness Center in Green, where those who have smoked a pack a day for 30 years are encouraged to get low-radiation CatScan Imaging of their chests done at least every three years.

The program also includes cessation education and continuing health surveillance.

Doctor Randall Harris with Cleveland Clinic Akron General says the regimen has been effective in catching lung cancer early.

