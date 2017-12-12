Clipper System Drops Snow, Drops Temperatures

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – An inch of snow in southern Stark County to about 2 inches in the Akron area:

That’s what we got out of the clipper system that moved through the area Tuesday morning.

That’s according to observer reports filed with the National Weather Service.

From here, it’s down in the temperature department.

AccuWeather predicts a low of 14 Tuesday night.

The State Highway Patrol was out on a number of fender bender accidents, but there were no major problems during the morning drive to work.

It could be a different story Thursday morning, with AccuWeather calling for 3 to 6 inches Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.