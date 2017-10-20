Clothing Designer Uses Road Kill in Fur Creations

Not sure how to feel about this… A designer out of Massachusetts wanted to find a way to make fur clothing more eco friendly. So Pamela Paquin created her business, Peace Fur. All of her clothing items are made from animals who have already died from either natural causes, or from unfortunate accidents (such as getting hit by a car). They like to call fur gathered from animals hit by cars ‘accidental fur.’ Her goal is to replace caged fur, with this eco-friendly fur from animals who died from natural causes.