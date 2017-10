Clothing Designer Uses Road Kill in Fur Creations

Not sure how to feel about this… A designer out of Massachusetts wanted to find a way to make fur clothing more eco friendly. So Pamela Paquin created her business, Peace Fur.¬†All of her clothing items are made from animals who have already died from either natural causes, or from unfortunate accidents (such as getting hit by a car). They like to call fur gathered from animals hit by cars ‘accidental fur.’ Her goal is to replace caged fur, with this eco-friendly fur from animals who died from natural causes.