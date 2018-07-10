Coleman Plan: Strengthen CIRC, Keep Staff
By Jim Michaels
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 6:27 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Receiving the many services that have been offered by Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center for over 40 years is changing, as the agency’s outpatient services and other programs are taken over by Kent-based Coleman Professional Services.

CIRC has had financial issues, especially with the state overhauling its healthcare billing system and Medicaid’s move to managed care organizations this year.

CIRC will continue to operate its hotlines and offer detox services.

If you have questions about your Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center care, call 330 452-9812.

