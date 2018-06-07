ComDoc Breaks Ground for Corporate HQs in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The region’s major supplier of Xerox products to businesses is centralizing its operations, and its good news for Stark County.

The four ComDoc facilities operating in the Akron/Canton area should be under one roof at this time next year, with construction beginning on a large corporate headquarters building on Pittsburg Avenue NW, just south of Mount Pleasant Street in Jackson Township.

That’s on the former Rohrer Family Farm property just inside of Stark County.

Director of Administration and Operations with ComDoc Paul Dipronio says there will be over 270 employees in that new building.

The business-to-business division of Xerox sells document hardware and software products across Ohio and parts of five other states.