Commissioners Hire Consultant for Courthouse Roof Fix
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 7:02 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The county has taken the first step toward replacing the roof of the courthouse.

Commissioners agreeing to pay $36,000 to a consultant company to come up with the plans and oversee construction of the new roof on the downtown Canton landmark.

Commissioners hired Rooftec, a roofing consultant out of Willoughby that they have used on other projects to design and oversee construction of a new roof on the historic building.

Bids for the work will go out in the spring with work beginning this summer.

The work should be completed by fall.

County Administrator Brant Luther says the cost will be well into the six-figure range, but should be under a half million dollars.

