Company Pulls Halloween Costume of Anne Frank From Website

FILE - In this May 2, 2014, file photo copies of Anne Frank's diary are on display at Theater Amsterdam in Amsterdam. A spokesman for HalloweenCostumes.com said Oct. 15, 2017, said the online retailer pulled a costume based on Anne Frank after complaints on social media. (AP Photo/Evert Elzinga, File)

Everyone knows the tragic story of Anne Frank and her family that happened during WW2. So WHY HalloweenCostumes.com thought having an outfit, based on Anne Frank, be available as a Halloween costume is beyond me. For a book report or a school play? Okay, I get that. But running around dressed like an iconic victim of the Holocaust for fun and candy….