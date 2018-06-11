Company to Close, Remodel Market Ave. N. Nursing Home
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 9:26 AM
Canton Health CareCenter

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – They began operating the Canton facility just a few months ago, but they’re closing it for an undetermined period of time starting in September to update structural and mechanical systems.

Cincinnati-based CommuniCare Health Services says it is working to place the 80 residents of the Canton HealthCare Center in the 1200 block of Market Avenue N, where there’s a wing for nursing home residents, and another facility for the developmentally disabled.

A spokesman with the parent company was not able to say how long the updates might take.

They’re expected to begin on September 1.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Communication, Closings: Part of Route 619 Road Project Akron Police Seek Second Man in Robbery, Homicide people-count-elect Primary Election Put to Bed, ESC Levy Next accident-crash-wreck-help East Canton Woman Killed in 2-Car Canton Accident History in Green: First CAK Daily Flight to Texas Drop Off Lane in Front of Stark Office Building Completed