Concern Over Planned BMV Reinstatement Office Closure

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The state Bureau of Motor Vehicles has moved away from having centralized Drivers License Reinstatement Centers across the state, with plans to close the Canton center on 2nd Street SE in January.

The BMV already does license reinstatements in all registrars offices in the state.

But local municipal judges are concerned that those with suspended licenses will have a harder time getting their licenses reinstated at those other offices.

One of the judges has met with State Rep Kirk Schuring.

The BMV says it’s more convenient to get all license transactions done at one location, and that’s why they are in the process of closing the six reinstatement centers.