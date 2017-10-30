Convicted Child-Killer Fields Gets 30 Years to Life

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man will spend 30 years to life in prison in connection with the beating death last year of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Brent Fields might have gotten 15 to life, but, according to the prosecutor’s office, Judge John Haas decided to make him serve another minimum of 15 years on four child endangering counts involving little Owen Buggey and three children in the household who testified at trial.

Fields was convicted last Thursday on the murder and endangering charges; mother of the children Ruth Buggey testified at trial and will be sentenced on other charges later.