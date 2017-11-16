Cordray Resigns, Runs?, Ohio GOP Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) – Former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray is resigning as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington.

He’s done at the end of the month.

Cordray is expected to return to the Buckeye State and announce he’s running for Democratic candidate for governor.

His considered viability as a candidate and continued rumors about him running drew quick responses from the GOP on Wednesday.

Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken coined him “Crooked Cordray”.

Here is her statement: