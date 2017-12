CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A new Canton freeway interchange that would serve the Johnson Controls Pro Football Hall of Fame Village would cost $80 million to build.

That from State Rep Kirk Schuring, who met with ODOT officials and Hall of Fame engineers last week.

The next step is to provide a funding source to make that happen.

Schuring believes they can create a funding plan via a public private partnership.

The hope is to have the new ramps open for the 2020 pro football centennial.