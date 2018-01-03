Counselors Available in Perry Schools Following Student Death
By Jim Michaels
Jan 3, 2018 @ 8:21 AM

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Tragedy hits again in the Perry Local Schools.

Township police and the county coroner’s office say a 14-year-old middle school student died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the 4400 block of Malta Avenue SW in the township Monday night.

Police are investigating.

They say the teen’s death is unrelated to three other student deaths since the start of the school year.

The school district says counselors were available in the schools as classes resumed on Wednesday.

