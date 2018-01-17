Couple Accused of Holding 13 Siblings Captive Renewed Vows 3 Times at Las Vegas Chapel

More details about the family of David Allen and Louise Ann Turpin are coming to light. Videos of the couple at their multiple vow renewal ceremonies have been released. Most recently, the Elvis impersonator, who was in the room for their three vow renewals at a Las Vegas chapel, has come forward saying he never thought anything suspicious of the couple. The first time the couple came in for a vow renewal, in 2011, they were not accompanied by their children. But for their next two vow renewals, in 2013 and 2015, the children appeared in both wedding videos at the chapel.

Both David and Louise Turpin are now being held on $9 million bail each. Both booked on torture and child endangerment violations. They are accused of holding their 13 children captive at their Perris, California, home, after their 17-year-old daughter escaped and reported it to authorities.