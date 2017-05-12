Couple Adopts 7 Children From Same Family

A family of three became a family of 10! Jessaka and Josh Clark decided to foster a family of seven children after finding out about them in April of 2016. The Clarks already had one biological son, but wanted to adopt more children. Finally, after waiting for their court date since August of 2016, they were able to officially adopt the seven children this past week. Now, they are trying to adopt an eighth child, who is the baby sister of the seven adopted children. There is a GoFundMe to help the family raise money to buy a bigger house.

READ MORE HERE

DONATE TO THEIR GOFUND ME HERE