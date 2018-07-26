Couple Gets Engaged, And Takes Photos At Chipotle

After getting engaged at a Chipotle, a couple returned to take engagement photos! Last year we had the story about the couple that got married at a While Foods. We aren’t sure if this tops that story, or comes up at the same level.

Chris Piwinsk wanted to propose to his high school sweetheart, Natalie Neach, at the perfect moment. Back in January he got the idea to do it at their local Chipotle. After talking back and forth with Chipotle HR, the date was set for July 21. Natalie said yes, and the two partook in a burrito to celebrate their upcoming “I do’s.”

