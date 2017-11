Have you ever loved something so much, that you decided to name your precious child after it? Perhaps a relative that has now passed, or a place that has meaning to you as a couple.┬áJustin and Jordan Garton, from Arkansas, are planning to name their daughter after their favorite restaurant. Where does this couple love to dine? Olive Garden! At one point, the two ate there every day for almost seven weeks. Their daughter, who will be born this December, will be given the name “Olivia Garton.”