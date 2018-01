CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Three Canton men face resisting arrest and weapons charges after taking police on a pursuit through the city Tuesday night.

Raymond Byrd, 24, Duray Bake, 20, and Dejon Snell, 23, ran off on foot when the chase ended in the 400 block of Walnut Street SE.

Their car struck a pile of scrap metal.

Police were initially sent by ShotSpotter Alert to the 700 block of Shorb Avenue NW.

That’s when officers noticed a vehicle trying to leave the area.