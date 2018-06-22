CPD: Truck Driver Not Injured When Truck Flips Over, Hits Wall Along I-77

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A truck driver escaped injury when he lost control along I-77 Southbound early Friday morning, flipping over and hitting the wall on the right side of the ramp to West Tuscarawas Street, or Route 172.

The Canton Police Traffic Bureau says the driver went into the median, then over-corrected, hitting the exit sign and flipping over.

The truck was carrying a light load.

The ramp was blocked for three hours.

The weather may have contributed to the accident.

The traffic bureau says it was raining at the time of the accident at about 3:20 Friday morning