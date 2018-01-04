CPD Wants Hooch’s to Lose Liquor License
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) Canton police are working through city council, trying to have Hooch’s Bar ruled a nuisance with the possibility it could lose its liquor license.

Police gave the information it needs to make a decision to council last month.

Numerous police calls over the last two years at the Cleveland Avenue SW bar included the shooting of security guard Russel Hazel early Wednesday morning.

A man was also murdered in the parking lot there in April of 2016.

A man has been arrested in the most recent incident.

