Craft Beer Hotel Coming to Ohio The Brewdog Brewery will be opening the first beer-themed hotel by the end of this year in Columbus! Each room comes with a lot of cool features. For example, each room will have a beer on tap, a beer fridge in the shower, and a BEER JACUZZI. beerbrewdog brewerycrafthotel