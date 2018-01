Irish Singer Dolores O'Riordan, former lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, performs on stage during a concert on the occasion of her solo tour in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, June 1, 2007. (AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)

Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer for the 90’s Alternative Rock band The Cranberries has passed away at the age of 46. Police in London said she was pronounced dead early on Monday at a hotel on Park Lane in central London. O’Riordan is survived by two daughters and a son. Selling 40 million records with hits like Zombie, Dreams, Linger, Ode To My Family and When You’re Gone.