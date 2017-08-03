Credit Card Skimmers in Northeast Ohio: How to Spot Them

The number of credit card skimmers being reported in Summit and Medina counties have grown. Be careful when buying gas, or using an ATM, that you don’t mistakenly swipe your card on a skimmer. These devices scan and store card data, so thieves can then use it to make fraudulent purchases.

Here’s some things you can do to protect yourself, and what to do if you spot a skimmer.

Choose to use your credit card over your debit. It is easier to dispute a credit card purchase, than it is a debit card purchase.

Be vigilant and look for anything that seems different, or out of place. If at a gas pump, look at the pump next to you and see if they look the same.

If you have the option, pay inside.

If you find a skimmer, report it to the police.

