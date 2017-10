In the village of Nagoru, on an island called Shikoku, you might feel like you are being watched if you take a walk through this village…. even though it is mostly abandoned. The village’s population has dwindled over the years. Enter 64 year old Ayano Tsukimi. She returned to her home village after ten years. She started replacing the residents with giant dolls that she makes. Part of the reason why she has created around 350 dolls, was to hopefully draw in visitors.

READ MORE HERE