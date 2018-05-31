Crowd Control Needed at Atwood Lake Park During Holiday Altercation

MINERAL CITY, Ohio (WHBC) – The fun of a hot summertime holiday at a local park was interrupted by a disagreement between dozens of members of two different families on Monday.

Atwood lake Park rangers had to call out deputies from the Carroll and Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Offices as well as Carrollton police.

Two Stark County residents are charged out of the fracas at the Atwood park beach.

20-year-old Scott Harbin of Canton is charged with assaulting a police officer and 35-year-old Melissa Harbin of Paris Township is charged with disorderly conduct.

More charges are anticipated.

The rangers office says the incident starting with two women assaulting each other over their children throwing stones at each other.