Cuts Impact Local Federal Halfway House Residents

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Federal inmates from Stark and other area counties who were able to wrap up their sentences at a halfway house in Akron now must go to facilities in Cleveland or Youngstown.

The Oriana House in Akron moved the last of its 36 residents to the other facilities on Tuesday.

The executive vice-president of the Akron facility says they were one of many victims of Trump administration cuts in the Bureau of Prisons budget.

Stays at the halfway houses are also being drastically cut back: from 6 to 12 months, to 30 to 60 days.