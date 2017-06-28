Czech Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns

Who thought this was a good idea? The CEZ’s Temelin station decided to do something different to choose their next interns. A bikini contest! They posted photos of ten high school girls, in their bikinis, that wanted to be considered for an internship. Whoever got the most likes would be deemed the winner, and would get an internship.

Rightly so, the internet was not happy with the girls being judged on their bodies, and not on their achievements and qualifications. The backlash on their Facebook page was so big, that they took down the contest and offered all ten women an internship.

READ MORE HERE