For the past 13 years, Meg Sullivan had her lunch packed by her dad, Tom. Everyday, Tom would peel the oranges for his daughter’s lunch. Meg is the youngest of all of Tom’s children.

So, on her last day, he included a bag with two unpeeled oranges, and a print out of “how to peel oranges” with a frowny face drawn on the directions that said, “It’s time baby girl.” Aww! So cute!

