Well, that is one way to create a memory! Justin Beadles decided to pick up his 15 year old son, Jack, from his last day of junior high in a special outfit: a speedo. Yep. This local Pastor is all about creating memories, and being silly with his kids.

The family said it was all in good fun, and dad is always joking around with his kids. Jack is currently trying to think of a way to get his dad back for his awesome prank.

