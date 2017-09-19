Dad Terrorizes 6 Year Old Dressed As Clown; Gets Shot At By Drunk Neighbor

You can’t make this up. A 6 year old ran crying into a neighbor’s car, and then into a neighbors apartment at 10pm. The neighbor’s name is Dion Santiago. She said that she was being chased by a clown. Sure enough, Santiago looked outside his windows and saw a man in a clown mask on his front lawn. Santiago was under the influence of alcohol, and decided to fire a warning shot at the clown.

Turns out the clown was Vernon Barrett, the little girl’s father. Barrett was terrorizing his child in order to discipline her for her behavioral issues she has been having at school.

Both men have been arrested. Barrett for child endangering and inducing panic. Santiago for operating a fire arm while under the influence of alcohol.

