This is crazy! A mother is justifiably upset after a daycare worker was caught on surveillance breastfeeding her son without her permission.

The mother, Kaycee Oxendine, was told her son was constipated by his daycare teacher. Another daycare worker offered to breastfeed her child. Oxendine told the worker ‘no’ multiple times. The woman then took her son, and breastfed him anyways. The baby, being lactose intolerant, became very ill. Oxendine is hoping police will press charges.

