Deceased Mother’s Account Drained of Money

A word of warning to those wanting to make sure their inheritors receive the money they have saved in a bank. Kelly Sullivan went to collect the money out of her deceased mother’s bank account. When she arrived, the bank told her they needed a document from the Probate Court that approved of her mother’s will, not just her mother’s death certificate and will.

The case took almost two years to go through probate. By the time they had the necessary documents, the bank had legally drained all the money out of Sullivan’s mother’s account. So much so, that the account had actually overdrafted.

After an account has been inactive for two years, it is considered dormant, and the bank can send the money to the state’s unclaimed funds division.

