Deer Gun Season Open in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Deer gun season started at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

It goes through this Sunday December 3rd.

There are some changes in bag limits from last year.

The bag limit in Stark County this season is three deer.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset each day.

Though portions of Wayne and Holmes Counties are continuing their efforts to track Chronic Wasting Disease, the Ohio Division of Wildlife district office in Akron says the disease has not shown up in the wild herd anywhere in the state.

Hunting is big business in Ohio.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates the economic impact at $853 million annually;