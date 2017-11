AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Did the warm weather on Monday play a role?

The first-day deer gun hunt numbers are up significantly from last year.

Up about 20% locally and across the state.

Over 22,000 white-tailed deer were checked in on Monday across Ohio.

Compare that to under 19,000 on Opening Day of 2016, says the Division of Wildlife office in Akron.

248 deer were taken in Stark County and 575 in Carroll.

Again, both are up about 20%.