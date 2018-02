AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The various 2017-2018 deer seasons have wrapped up in Ohio.

And, the Division of Wildlife office in Akron says Ohio hunters bagged 4000 more deer than last season, with the statewide harvest at 186,000.

2880 deer were taken in Stark County, up about a hundred from last year

The numbers were up nearly 14% in Tuscarawas County and almost 10% in Carroll.

Ohio ranks 5th for the number of residents who are hunter.

The economic impact from hunting in Ohio is $853 million annually.