Demi Lovato: Heroin Overdose
By John Stewart
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 4:32 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: 29Rooms Collaborator Demi Lovato attends Refinery29 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art Opening Night Party at ROW DTLA on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29 )

TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato has been rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering from what appears to be a heroin overdose.

Sources are saying Demi was transported just before noon Tuesday and is being treated. We currently do not know about her condition.

Demi has publicly fought substance abuse for years and was sober for about 6 years before revealing to the world that she fell off the wagon with the release of her song “Sober.”

As this story develops, an outpouring of support from those who know her best is taking over Twitter.

 

Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 

