Demi Lovato: Heroin Overdose

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: 29Rooms Collaborator Demi Lovato attends Refinery29 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art Opening Night Party at ROW DTLA on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29 )

TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato has been rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering from what appears to be a heroin overdose.

Sources are saying Demi was transported just before noon Tuesday and is being treated. We currently do not know about her condition.

Demi has publicly fought substance abuse for years and was sober for about 6 years before revealing to the world that she fell off the wagon with the release of her song “Sober.”

As this story develops, an outpouring of support from those who know her best is taking over Twitter.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018