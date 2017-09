Ladies, we’ve all dealt with dudes who can’t take a hint. If we aren’t interested, that does not mean you should try harder! Well, this guy apparently didn’t get the memo to stop after a girl says no.

Leagan was asked out on a date, and she nicely said no. But they guy wouldn’t quit. He then sent her a message with pictures of the front and back of his credit car, telling her she could buy “whatever her heart desires.”

So… she did. She bought a flipping bouncy house yo!

