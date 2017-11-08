Detective Stops Interrogation Because of Suspect’s Flatulence

Well, that’s one way to get out of an interrogation. Sean A. Sykes Jr, 24, was being interrogated by a detective after he was found to be in possession of various drugs and hand guns during a traffic stop. One of the guns had been reported stolen. When a detective started questioning Sykes about the drugs and weapons, he denied that he knew anything about the items. When the detective continued with his questions, Syke decided he would answer the remaining questions with various farts.

The detective gave up, and called off the interrogation due to “continued flatulence.”