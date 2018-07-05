Diesel Brothers Help Man With Truck After Video Gone Viral

Jose Caballero and his family were camping out Memorial Day Weekend, when his truck broke down at their campsite. While they were waiting for help with their truck’s power steering issue, the next family that had reserved the campsite showed up. When Caballero explained the situation to the newly arrived family, Wyatt Pack, the man who had reserved the campsite next, reacted negatively. Caballero’s wife captured Pack berating the Caballero family, insulting them, and demanding them that they move their truck out of the campsite. Pack finally agreed to help the family move their stuff from the campground, but not before taking all the money the family had on them.

The Diesel Brothers saw the video that had gone viral, and reached out to the family. They hooked Jose and his family up with a rental truck while they fixed their old truck, a camper, kayaks, and more!

Below is the video of Pack berating the Caballeros.