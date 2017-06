If you ever feel slighted by an ex-employer, just open your own business to compete with them! That’s what Abu Musa did when he disagreed with the company on the issue of selling hot foods at his business. 7-Eleven refused Musa’s request to stop selling hot foods at his location, because no one was buying the product. Eventually, his franchise was taken away. So, Musa responded by opening his own business across the street from his old franchise. The name he choose? 6-twelve.

READ MORE HERE