UPDATE: Doctor Shot in Affinity Parking Lot Dies

(Courtesy Massillon police)

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A local doctor died following surgery at Affinity Medical Center on Monday.

This, after police say he was shot at least twice by a gunman in the parking lot of the Massillon hospital.

The suspected gunman then took his own life.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, neither man was being identified.

Nearby neighbors reported hearing gunfire at around 2 p.m.

The Massillon City Schools were on lockdown for a short time as the investigation began, but they stress on social media that nothing happened on any school property.

