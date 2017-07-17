Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning

A man was walking his dogs along Long Island Sound Sunday morning when he saw a baby deer swimming in the water and struggling. His dog Storm, and English golden retriever, jumped into the water and grabbed the deer and dragged it to shore. But the dog wasn’t done, as soon as he put the fawn down he started pawing it and nudging it to make sure it was ok. It recovered but then got spooked again and jumped back in the water. That’s when humans had to get involved. The fawn was rescued again and is recovering.

