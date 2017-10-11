Dog From Wayne County Shot With Arrow, Will Be Okay

Cosmo, a 9 year old Lab from Wayne county, is expected to make a full recovery after being shot with an arrow. The dog had run away from his yard, and was later found with an arrow going through his midsection. After police put the call out that they were looking for whoever shot Cosmo, a 16 year old boy admitted to shooting the pet. The boy claims he thought the dog was a coyote. The boy’s last name was also on the arrow that had pierced through Cosmo.

The Wayne county sheriff’s office has said they are taking this incident seriously.

READ MORE HERE