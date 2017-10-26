Dominion Energy Ohio Home Heating Advice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – Your furnace probably kicked on during the night.

If you’re concerned with paying all the heating bills still to come, Dominion Energy Ohio wants you to call them now to arrange a payment plan.

Or, perhaps even sign up for a government- or other assistance-program.

Dominion Energy Ohio offers the following payment options to residential and small commercial customers (using less than 500 thousand cubic feet (MCF) a year):

• Budget Billing allows customers to pay a fixed budget amount each month, based on annual gas usage. Dominion Energy Ohio periodically reviews the budget amount and adjusts it, if necessary, so that the customer will not have a high balance or large credit at the end of the budget year. Customers should call the company for more information.

• Current-Plus Plan: Customers with a past-due balance pay their current monthly bill, plus one-sixth of the total account balance at the time they enroll in the plan.

• The One-Ninth Plan allows customers to pay one-ninth of their total account balance each month plus a calculated budget amount.

• Under the One-Third Winter Heating Plan, customers pay one-third of their total account balance each month for bills that include gas used from November 1, 2017, through April 13, 2018.

• Short–Term Extension grants up to five additional days to pay before the next bill date.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Winter Reconnection Order

All residential customers, regardless of income, may avoid a shutoff or restore gas service once during the heating season between now and April 13, 2018, by paying the lesser of:

• the entire past-due balance on your gas bill;

• the past-due payments if you are on a special payment plan;

• or $175.

If service has been disconnected, a reconnect fee of $33, plus applicable taxes, will be billed to the account. Customers will be enrolled automatically in the One-Ninth Payment Plan when using the Winter Reconnection Order to help pay off any additional past-due balance. Customers may select a different plan by calling Dominion Energy Ohio.

Government Assistance Programs

The following programs are available for income-eligible customers. Customers can apply for all programs with one application at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov, which provides income guidelines as well. Applications also are available at post offices and libraries or by calling the Ohio Development Services Agency at 1-800-282-0880. Hearing-impaired customers with Telecommunications Devices for the Deaf can call 711.

• Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus): To qualify for this special payment plan, developed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, a customer’s yearly gross household income can be up to 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

Under PIPP Plus, participating customers may maintain their natural gas service by paying 6 percent of their total gross monthly household income, or $10, whichever is greater.

PIPP Plus has special benefits for participating customers. Each time customers make their required PIPP Plus monthly payments in full by the due date, Dominion Energy Ohio will credit their accounts for the rest of that month’s current charges, plus a one-twenty-fourth credit toward their prior account balances. After 24 months of on-time and in-full PIPP Plus payments, their accounts would become current.

The PIPP Plus maximum yearly household gross income levels for the 2017-2018 heating season are: $18,090 for one person; $24,360 for two people; $30,630 for three; $36,900 for four; $43,170 for five; $49,440 for six; $55,710 for seven; and $61,980 for eight. Add $6,270 for each additional person.

• Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides a one-time heating bill credit during the winter heating season. HEAP is available to customers whose yearly gross household income is up to 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer’s yearly gross household income can be up to $21,105 for one person; $28,420 for two; $35,735 for three; $43,050 for four; $50,365 for five; $57,680 for six; $64,995 for seven; and $72,310 for eight. Add $7,315 for each additional person.

• The Winter Crisis Program (WCP), previously known as Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP), provides a one-time grant to help avoid a shutoff or to restore service once between November 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018. HEAP and WCP are available to customers whose yearly gross income is up to 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Local community action agencies can assist with emergency payments to help avoid disconnection. You can find available resources in your community — dial 2-1-1 or visit http://new.ouw.org/211-map.

• Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) is a federally funded program that provides grants for home weatherization projects to customers whose incomes are no more than 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer’s yearly gross household income can be up to $24,120 for one person; $32,480 for two; $40,840 for three; $49,200 for four; $57,560 for five; $65,920 for six; $74,280 for seven; and $82,640 for eight. Add $8,360 for each additional person.

Dominion Energy Ohio Assistance/Conservation Programs

• Dominion EnergyShare is a last-resort program after all other state and federal assistance is exhausted. The Salvation Army administers the Dominion-funded program. It is available to Dominion Energy Ohio customers with a shut-off notice or who have been disconnected. Applications can be made on or after December 1. Customers should contact their local Salvation Army Corps for more information or to schedule an appointment.

• Dominion Energy Ohio’s Housewarming Program provides weatherization assistance to help income-eligible customers reduce their energy usage. For information, call CHN Housing Partners (formerly Cleveland Housing Network (CHN)), at 1-888-377-3774 or go to https://chnhousingpartners.org/housing-and-community-services/weatherize-my-home-and-more/ .

• Dominion Energy Ohio’s Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) Program through CLEAResult has been designed to help our residential customers improve their homes’ energy efficiency. It all starts with a home energy assessment, now available at a discounted price of $25.

Whether customers are making energy-efficient improvements to their current home or recently purchased a new home, they can benefit from having a home energy assessment. Rebates up to $1,250 are available for eligible improvements. Customers may call 1-877-287-3416 to schedule an assessment or visit www.deohpwes.com for program details and eligibility information.